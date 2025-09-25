Soon she’s drawn into a case involving a missing person, murders, and a fortune in bitcoin. And of course she has to bring the gang along for some help, being forced to rely on them a lot more than usual.

The real strength of the series has always been Osman’s character work. The Last Devil to Die remains the series’ emotional peak, but this entry carries that thread forward, which proves a wise decision. Elizabeth, still mourning Stephen, isn’t as sharp as usual, and for the first time the investigation doesn’t belong solely to her. Instead, the others - Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron - step into the spotlight.

Joyce shoulders much of the responsibility, rallying the group and making decisions herself, even when it puts her in danger. Ibrahim continues his curious connection with Connie the drug lord, a relationship that’s proving unexpectedly rewarding for them both.

Meanwhile, Ron takes centre stage in the B-plot, wrestling with the reveal of his daughter’s abusive marriage and his own ageing body. His struggle with fading strength and identity delivers some of the novel’s most poignant passages, though admittedly leaving the reader wishing for even more.

As ever, Osman uses the cosy crime frame to explore themes often overlooked in the genre: loneliness, loss and diminishing independence. Here, Ron’s journey of letting go of his old self and embracing a new one is especially affecting and the novel would be even stronger if readers were able to linger on these themes just a little longer.

The mystery itself is more high-tech than usual, with missing bitcoin sparking a chase that draws in ruthless players. The wealth-obsessed leave chaos and death in their wake, and the investigation has real bite. As mysteries go in The Thursday Murder Club series, it’s a fairly exciting one with an element of the cat and mouse chase.

The Impossible Fortune isn’t quite as accomplished as The Last Devil to Die, which married a gripping plot with rich character exploration. But it serves as a necessary reset: easing Elizabeth into her new life, allowing her space to grieve, and giving Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron the chance to prove they’ve learned from her.

If the first four novels were largely centred on Elizabeth’s incredible talents, this one suggests a small reset to allow the rest of the crew to show just what they’re capable of too. The future’s looking very bright for this talented bunch.

