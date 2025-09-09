What did you think of A Particularly Nasty Case?

I was really excited, first and foremost, because it's crime - that's right up my street! With Adam Kay there's always a dark sense of humour, and it makes it exciting, and fun. I really liked all of the medical stuff, it was this whole world that I didn't really know about, and I thought the portrayal of mental health was really well researched and delivered.

Who was your favourite character and why?

I really like Eitan. He's dogged, he's determined, he wants to try and solve this murder that's happened, he’s trying his best! Everything seems to go wrong, and it's funny, but also it's serious as well, because he’s suffering with his mental health and he's now going back into work in the hospital - the way that his side of things is put across is really interesting. Adam Kay has this ability to make real people who've got flaws and are what people are really like in the real world.

Have you ready any Adam Kay before and will you read any more now?

Oh, I've read This is Going to Hurt, and my children have read as much of his stuff as they can possibly read - there's always an Adam Kay audio book going at night time! I can’t wait for him to bring out the next one after this.

Who would you recommend this book to?

Anyone who loves a crime story, a thriller and also a bit of comedy. It’s a classic. It was perfect to enjoy with a Dr. Oetker Ristorante Mozzarella pizza, because that’s a classic too. Oh my gosh, I loved it.

For this month’s midweek treat, Joanna sat down and read A Particularly Nasty Case, a murder mystery with all the classic elements of a crime novel. She paired it with a classic Mozzarella pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Ad

You can purchase A Particularly Nasty Case by Adam Kay, our book of the month, at the Radio Times Shop.