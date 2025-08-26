Typically, Jackson has written powerfully punchy young adult books which are absolutely worth popping on your TBR.

Read on for our handy guide to the works of Holly Jackson, and how to read them in order.

Holly Jackson books in order

There are two orders you can technically read Holly Jackson's work in: the Good Girl's Guide order and her complete works order.

The complete works order is as follows:

And the A Good Girl's Guide to Murder order is as follows:

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2019)

Good Girl, Bad Blood (2020)

As Good As Dead (2021)

Kill Joy (2021)

That means that Five Survive, The Reappearance of Rachel Price and Not Quite Dead Yet are standalone.

Read on for a detailed description of each novel.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2019)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder marks Holly Jackson's debut in smart and electric fashion. We're introduced to Pippa 'Pip' Fitz-Amobi, a student in the fictional town of Little Kilton, Buckinghamshire, who's a true crime enthusiast and sets about investigating the murder of Andie (the popular girl at school) and the suicide of Sal (the alleged perpetrator).

Good Girl, Bad Blood (2020)

Good Girl, Bad Blood.

Good Girl, Bad Blood is the second in the Good Girl's Guide series and continues right after the dramatic events of book one. Pip has just launched a podcast based on the events of the first novel and is lauded online as a skilled amateur detective. She tries to give up investigative work after her first case turned out to be so perilous, but when a friend needs a favour, Pip can't help herself.

As Good As Dead (2021)

As Good As Dead.

The third book in the series continues after the events of Good Girl, Bad Blood, where Pip has been left deeply traumatised and unable to sleep. Her life takes a turn for the worse when she gets stalked by a menacing figure with a connection to her past cases.

Kill Joy (2021)

Kill Joy.

Kill Joy is a prequel novella, set before A Good Girl's Guide to Murder but still focused on Pip's life. She is invited to a 1920s murder mystery dinner despite not wanting to go, and soon finds herself enthralled in the case she simply has to solve - and who knows, maybe the murder-suicide she solves in Kill Joy may have an impact on her investigations later in her life...

Five Survive (2022)

Five Survive.

Five Survive is another young adult novel from Holly Jackson, the first set outside of the world she created in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. This time, we follow Red and her friends, who are in an RV heading for Spring Break. But when a sniper pops their tyres, the group work out that someone is hiding a secret worth being killed for...

The Reappearance of Rachel Price (2024)

The Reappearance of Rachel Price.

Bel has always existed in the shadow of her mum's disappearance, and when a true crime documentary comes around to investigate the strange case, Bel wants nothing more than to move on with her life. But when her mum returns unexpectedly, Bel realises life will never be the same again.

Not Quite Dead Yet (2025)

Not Quite Dead Yet.

Not Quite Dead Yet is Jackson's first foray into adult fiction - and it's a juicy crime story. Jet has her whole life ahead of her - and she'll get to it eventually. But her plans are put to an end when she's brutally attacked to within an inch of her life one fateful Halloween.

When the doctors reveal she has a unique condition which will cause a brain aneurism within a week, Jet decides to accomplish something in her life: solve her own murder.

Radio Times Book Club.

HUNGRY FOR MORE? For this month’s midweek treat, Joanna Page sat down and read intense thriller Not Quite Dead Yet, which she paired with a delicious and equally intense Pepperoni-Salame pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

For all the latest RT Book Club news, interviews, Q&As with the authors, reviews of previous books and more, visit The Radio Times Book Club sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Ad

You can purchase Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson, our book of the month, at the Radio Times Shop.