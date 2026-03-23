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Emma Chapman: "If intelligent life has evolved and wants to send us a message, they'll develop a radio telescope to do that"
The signals that bring us radio and TV could also let us talk to extraterrestrial life, says Emma Chapman.
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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