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I thought I'd made a friend – then I found out she was a spy. Here's what I learned about real-world espionage
"For two or three weeks, she was my office friend, and we chatted. She asked a lot of questions about my past, my background, how I ended up in England, just the kind of questions that people ask all the time, but lots of them. And I didn't really notice – until she completely disappeared."
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Published: Friday, 20 March 2026 at 7:00 am
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