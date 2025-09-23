Though Kay has predominantly worked across the world of non-fiction, he's stepped into the fictional space with his debut novel, A Particularly Nasty Case, which is a crime thriller about a doctor wrapped up in a serial murder mystery world. It just so happens to be the September book for the Radio Times Book Club, sponsored by Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

There's one clear connecting theme between Kay's work in all its formats; it's always set in the world of medicine.

Whether you're looking for a recommendation for a little one or something for yourself, here's the definitive guide to Adam Kay's work in order.

Adam Kay books in order

Adam Kay's children's books in order

Kay's Marvellous Medicine (2021)

Kay's Anatomy (2022)

Kay's Brilliant Brains (2023)

Amy Gets Eaten (2023)

Kay's Incredible Inventions (2024)

Dexter Procter the 10-Year-Old Doctor (2024) (with Henry Paker)

Simon Gets Sneezed (2025)

Adam Kay's adult fiction in order

How to Be a Bogus Doctor (2011) (with Stanley Tedson)

A Particularly Nasty Case (2025)

Adam Kay's adult non-fiction in order:

This Is Going to Hurt (2017)

What Seems to Be the Problem with Adam Kay and Mark Watson (2019) (with Mark Watson)

Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients (2022)

Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas (2022)

