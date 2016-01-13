There's a cool new tool which lets you see which cities in the world have the same taste in pop music
What does Greenland have in common with Indonesia? Their taste in tunes of course...
What links Exeter in Devon with Queenstown in New Zealand, on the other side of the world? And Nuuk in extremely chilly Greenland with Surabaya in tropical Indonesia? Their taste in music, apparently...
A tool created by the BBC (from data provided by Shazam) uses the tracks people search for on their phones in locations around the globe to reveal musical 'twin towns'— places with similar tastes in tunes.
And you can try the tool yourself by typing in any city and seeing which place its partnered with.
You can also find out which are the most searched-for tracks in each city. Big hitters like Adele feature heavily, but the tool also shows some more intriguing data, too — like the fact that Keane's 2004 song Everybody's Changing is the seventh most searched-for song in Abancay, Peru. Who knew?