Five Star had a string of hits, including Rain or Shine, which reached number two in the charts in 1986.

Other tracks included Can’t Wait Another Minute, Find the Time, Stay Out of My Life and The Slightest Touch.

Five Star was formed in 1983 by Pearson and his siblings Delroy, Lorraine, Deniece and Doris, and quickly became a household name, renowned for their matching costumes and choreographed dance routines.

The band won a BRIT Award in 1987 for Best Group, beating the likes of Pet Shop Boys and Eurythmics.

Their record Silk & Steel was also nominated for best album but lost out to Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms.

In 2001, the band became a trio with Deniece and Lorraine continuing to perform with Stedman.

They regrouped again in 2012 as a five-piece with Doris and Delroy, but Lorraine went on to retire from the band that same year.

Tributes have been flooding in for the late star following the sad news of his passing.

Singer and songwriter Jaden Cornelius wrote on X: "Woke up to learn of my friends passing...... HE was one of the gentlest and lovely people I knew.. an awesome dancer with just a childlike zest for life.... you made a huge difference to my life and will be missed muchly!!!"

Ad

Author David P Perlmutter added: "Very sad to hear about the passing of Stedman Pearson of Five Star! I met him and the band years ago at a spa. They were so down to earth. RIP Stedman. No age at all. My age!"