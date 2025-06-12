Carpenter has also been on the road in recent weeks, headlining Primavera Sound in Barcelona last weekend, and she's also set to headline two nights at BST Hyde Park in July, where she'll be joined by special guests Clairo and Olivia Dean.

Wondering when Man's Best Friend is set to be released, what the cover art is and what songs will be on the album? Read on for everything we know so far.

Carpenter's seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, is scheduled to drop on 29th August 2025.

Pre-orders are already live on her official website.

The singer shared the album's release date earlier this week on Instagram with a post revealing the album’s cover art.

In the first image, the singer is kneeling while a man outside the frame pulls her hair, while a second image shows a close-up of a dog wearing a collar with the album’s title engraved into it.

She wrote alongside the post in a caption: "My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x. Pre-order now."

What songs will be on Sabrina Carpenter's new album Man's Best Friend?

Only the lead single, Manchild, has been unveiled, and fans will have to wait for the full track list.

The synth-pop track has been co-written by longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

Carpenter called the track "the embodiment of a loving eye roll" and encouraged listeners to "stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long" on X (Twitter).

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.