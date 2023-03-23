Both he and Saturday Live co-presenter Nikki Bedi were offered the chance to continue with the show, but Rev Coles could not take up the opportunity as the programme is moving from London to Cardiff.

The Reverend Richard Coles has expressed his disappointment at having to leave his BBC Radio 4 show after 12 years due to a change in the recording location.

The relocation is part of a broader push to spread BBC projects further across the UK, where before there has been a disproportionate amount of opportunity in England's capital city.

However, Rev Coles is sceptical of the decision, telling The Guardian: "I’d have preferred the programme to stay in London. I think it would be better. I was happy doing it and I think it’s gone from strength to strength.

"Moving it to Cardiff, I don’t really see how that works, but that’s not my decision – that’s other people’s decision."

The Reverend also took issue with how his final edition of Saturday Live – which will be broadcast this weekend – was not publicised by the BBC until a mere five days before, leaving many loyal fans in the dark about what's to come.

“If you leave a programme after 12 years, a gentler process would have been nice. But what happens happens,” he said. “It just feels a little bit rushed. It’s been frustrating for me having to wait for an announcement, and now it’s my last programme on Saturday. I’d rather have had a longer goodbye to listeners."

Rev Coles added: "It just feels a bit sad. I’m sorry to go; I’ve loved the programme, I’ve loved the people I’ve worked with, and it’s been a big part of my life. I shall miss it.

"I haven’t heard from any listeners yet. I don’t think it’s been on Twitter or anything. Perhaps people just think, ‘Oh well.’ I’ve been on the programme a really long time and have enjoyed a really great relationship with listeners, so I’m sorry that’s coming to an end."

A BBC spokesperson said: “Richard has been brilliant on Saturday mornings and very much continues to be part of the Radio 4 family. We look forward to working with him on future projects.”

Saturday Live airs on BBC Radio 4 at 9am on Saturday 25th March 2023. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

