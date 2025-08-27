Wallace, who has been part of the Radio 1 family since last Christmas, will kick off the rotation in September. She also presents a show on the Scottish-based local Forth 1 and was nominated for Best New Presenter at the 2025 ARIAS.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of the Radio 1 team for the next few weeks," said Wallace. "Radio 1 is a station I’ve always adored and it’s gonna be an absolute pleasure to kick start Fridays, get folk in the weekend mood early. Laughs, good vibes and fun times coming your way."

Presenting duo Jack Remmington and Ash Holme will be taking the October slot, with both of them known for their hilarious videos on social media. Holme has built a following of over two million on social media, and was part of this year's Love Island: Aftersun panel.

Remmington is known for his pop culture commentary and hosting red carpets, as well as his work on the podcast Famously... In Love.

The duo said: "We're sooo excited to be back at BBC Radio 1 and this time soundtracking your Fridays through October - tune in to liven up your mornings and enjoy the energy and chaos we’re bringing your way."

And while Shanequa Paris is on maternity leave, Charley Marlowe and Lina Nielsen will join Lauren Layfield to co-host Radio 1's Life Hacks, with Marlowe taking over in September and Nielsen in October.

The pair will also co-host The Official Chart: First Look alongside Lauren Layfield.

Charley Marlowe. Kate Green/Getty Images

Nielsen said: "I’m thrilled to have this opportunity with Radio 1 and the Life Hacks team. Having been a guest on the show before the Olympics, I’ve always loved catching up with them live on air. Now, I can’t wait to join as a co-host throughout October."

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, commented on the new presenter signing: "Supporting and developing new presenting talent is at the heart of what we do at Radio 1, and the schedule this autumn is a great example of that.

"I’m excited to welcome Beth, Jack, Ash, Charley and Lina to the station and can’t wait to see the energy and creativity they bring to their shows."

