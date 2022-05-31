Stephen Fry joins the BFI and Radio Times Festival Podcast Bonus Special!

In more than 20 sessions, we had a world premiere of Sir David Attenborough’s new dinosaur epic Prehistoric Planet , Ruth Wilson in conversations about BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials and Sir Bob Geldof revealing how, against impossible odds, he created Live Aid.

The TV event of the year returned to London’s Southbank on the weekend of 20 to 22 May after a two year hiatus – The BFI and Radio Times Television Festival .

Amongst the hubbub of the festival, celebrities stole away to a makeshift podcast studio (the pod cupboard) where they spoke to Radio Times staff writer Kelly-Anne Taylor.

When it comes to television, it’s fair to say that Stephen Fry is a master of the medium. The writer, actor and comedian chatted with Kelly-Anne Taylor about imposter syndrome, getting arrested in his youth and what he’s currently watching on the telly.

Taylor picks the brilliant brains of the science professor (every student wishes they had) Brian Cox, chats to Martin Freeman about The Responder and Stephen Merchant about series 2 of The Outlaws. Rose Matafeo discusses what rom-com she’d be and the realities of filming all-day in a lake. Plus, It’s a Sin’s Omari Douglas talks about how the series has revolutionised and disrupted the British drama scene – especially through the lens of LGBTQ+ representation.

You can listen to all the stars in conversation with Kelly-Anne Taylor below:

