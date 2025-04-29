As one of the headliners at this year's Glastonbury Festival as well as BST Hyde Park, Young has plenty of material to pull from for his set list.

Three of his albums – After the Gold Rush, Harvest and Déjà Vu – have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while he is ranked on numerous lists as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

If you're still not sure just how big he is as a musician, check out this humungous list of releases to date.

Neil Young, pictured 1976. Chris Walter/WireImage

With Crazy Horse

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)

Zuma (1975) - buy on vinyl

Re·ac·tor (1981)

Life (1987)

Ragged Glory (1990) - buy on vinyl

Sleeps with Angels (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Greendale (2003)

Americana (2012)

Psychedelic Pill (2012)

Colorado (2019)

Homegrown (2020) – recorded 1974–75

recorded 1974–75 Barn (2021)

Toast (2022) – recorded 2001

– recorded 2001 World Record (2022)

Chrome Dreams (2023) – recorded 1974–77

– recorded 1974–77 Early Daze (2024) – recorded 1969 - buy on vinyl

With Promise of the Real

The Monsanto Years (2015)

The Visitor (2017)

Neil Young Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

On top of his studio releases, Young has also dropped a string of live albums, which are:

Time Fades Away (1973)

Live Rust (1979) – with Crazy Horse

– with Crazy Horse Weld (1991) – with Crazy Horse - buy on vinyl

– with Crazy Horse Arc (1991) – with Crazy Horse - buy on vinyl

– with Crazy Horse - Unplugged (1993)

Year of the Horse (1997) – with Crazy Horse

– with Crazy Horse Road Rock Vol. 1 (1997)

Earth (2016) – with Promise of the Real

– with Promise of the Real Before and After (2023)

F**king Up (2024) – with Crazy Horse – buy on vinyl

– with Crazy Horse Coastal: The Soundtrack (2025)

What other Neil Young releases are there?

Neil Young. Gary Miller/Getty Images

On top of the already impressive string of studio and live releases, Neil Young has also released three compilation albums: Decade in 1977, Lucky Thirteen in 1993, and Greatest Hits in 2004.

A number of his albums are available as box set collections.

On top of all his other releases, Young has a significant and prolific string of archive releases from his decades in the industry. He began dropping the albums in 2006 and has been dropping up to five releases a year since.

These are:

Live at the Fillmore East (2006)

Live at Massey Hall 1971 (2007)

Sugar Mountain - Live at Canterbury House 1968 (2008)

The Archives Vol 1 1963 (2009)

Live at the Riverboat 1969 (2009)

Dreaming’ Man Live '92 (2009)

A Treasure (2011) (with The International Harvesters)

(with The International Harvesters) Live at the Cellar Door (2013)

Bluenote Café (2015) (with The Bluenotes)

(with The Bluenotes) Hitchhiker (2017)

Roxy: Tonight's the Night Live (2018)

Songs for Judy (2018)

Tuscaloosa (2019) (with The Stray Gators)

(with The Stray Gators) Homegrown (2020)

Return to Greendale (2020)

Neil Young Archives Vol 2 1972-1976 (2020)

Way Down in The Rust Bucket (2021) - with Crazy Horse

- with Crazy Horse Young Shakespeare (2021)

Carnegie Hall 1970 (2021)

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 (2022)

Royce Hall 1971 (2022)

Citizen Kane Jr Blues (2022) – buy on vinyl

Toast (2022)

Noise and Flowers (2022)

Somewhere Under the Rainbow (2023)

High Flyin' (2023) - with The Ducks

- with The Ducks Chrome Dreams (2023)

Odeon Budokan (2023)

Dume (2024) - with Crazy Horse

- with Crazy Horse Neil Young Archives Vol 3 1976-1987 (2024) – buy on vinyl

