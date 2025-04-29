Neil Young albums in order: Full list of album releases
The performer's incredible near-60-year career has bagged him a lead slot at Glastonbury.
Since springboarding his career in the 1960s, Neil Young has become one of the most prolific songwriters of all time.
Pursuing a solo career as well as working alongside bands including Crazy Horse, Promise of the Real and now the Chrome Hearts, Young has built a staggering collection of music including dozens of studio records, archival albums, and live releases.
As one of the headliners at this year's Glastonbury Festival as well as BST Hyde Park, Young has plenty of material to pull from for his set list.
Three of his albums – After the Gold Rush, Harvest and Déjà Vu – have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, while he is ranked on numerous lists as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.
If you're still not sure just how big he is as a musician, check out this humungous list of releases to date.
What studio albums has Neil Young released to date?
- Neil Young (1968)
- After the Gold Rush (1970) – buy on 50th anniversary vinyl
- Harvest (1972) - buy on vinyl
- Time Fades Away (1973) - buy on vinyl
- On the Beach (1974) – buy 50th anniversary edition vinyl
- Tonight's the Night (1975)
- Long May You Run (1976) – as The Stills–Young Band
- American Stars 'n Bars (1977)
- Comes a Time (1978)
- Rust Never Sleeps (1979) - buy on vinyl
- Hawks & Doves (1980)
- Trans (1983)
- Everybody's Rockin' (1983) – with the Shocking Pinks
- Old Ways (1985)
- Landing on Water (1986)
- This Note's for You (1988) – with The Bluenotes
- Freedom (1989) - buy on vinyl
- Harvest Moon (1992) – buy on vinyl
- Mirror Ball (1995) with Pearl Jam
- Silver & Gold (2000)
- Are You Passionate? (2002) – with Booker T & the MG's
- Prairie Wind (2005)
- Living with War (2006)
- Chrome Dreams II (2007)
- Fork in the Road (2009)
- Le Noise (2010)
- A Letter Home (2014)
- Storytone (2014)
- Peace Trail (2016)
- Hitchhiker (2017) – recorded in 1976 – buy on vinyl
- Oceanside Countryside (2025) – recorded in 1977 – buy on black recycled vinyl
With Crazy Horse
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)
- Zuma (1975) - buy on vinyl
- Re·ac·tor (1981)
- Life (1987)
- Ragged Glory (1990) - buy on vinyl
- Sleeps with Angels (1994)
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Greendale (2003)
- Americana (2012)
- Psychedelic Pill (2012)
- Colorado (2019)
- Homegrown (2020) – recorded 1974–75
- Barn (2021)
- Toast (2022) – recorded 2001
- World Record (2022)
- Chrome Dreams (2023) – recorded 1974–77
- Early Daze (2024) – recorded 1969 - buy on vinyl
With Promise of the Real
- The Monsanto Years (2015)
- The Visitor (2017)
What live albums has Neil Young released to date?
On top of his studio releases, Young has also dropped a string of live albums, which are:
- Live Rust (1979) – with Crazy Horse
- Weld (1991) – with Crazy Horse - buy on vinyl
- Arc (1991) – with Crazy Horse - buy on vinyl
- Unplugged (1993)
- Year of the Horse (1997) – with Crazy Horse
- Road Rock Vol. 1 (1997)
- Earth (2016) – with Promise of the Real
- Before and After (2023)
- F**king Up (2024) – with Crazy Horse – buy on vinyl
- Coastal: The Soundtrack (2025)
What other Neil Young releases are there?
On top of the already impressive string of studio and live releases, Neil Young has also released three compilation albums: Decade in 1977, Lucky Thirteen in 1993, and Greatest Hits in 2004.
A number of his albums are available as box set collections.
On top of all his other releases, Young has a significant and prolific string of archive releases from his decades in the industry. He began dropping the albums in 2006 and has been dropping up to five releases a year since.
These are:
- Live at the Fillmore East (2006)
- Live at Massey Hall 1971 (2007)
- Sugar Mountain - Live at Canterbury House 1968 (2008)
- The Archives Vol 1 1963 (2009)
- Live at the Riverboat 1969 (2009)
- Dreaming’ Man Live '92 (2009)
- A Treasure (2011) (with The International Harvesters)
- Live at the Cellar Door (2013)
- Bluenote Café (2015) (with The Bluenotes)
- Hitchhiker (2017)
- Roxy: Tonight's the Night Live (2018)
- Songs for Judy (2018)
- Tuscaloosa (2019) (with The Stray Gators)
- Homegrown (2020)
- Return to Greendale (2020)
- Neil Young Archives Vol 2 1972-1976 (2020)
- Way Down in The Rust Bucket (2021) - with Crazy Horse
- Young Shakespeare (2021)
- Carnegie Hall 1970 (2021)
- Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 (2022)
- Royce Hall 1971 (2022)
- Citizen Kane Jr Blues (2022) – buy on vinyl
- Toast (2022)
- Noise and Flowers (2022)
- Somewhere Under the Rainbow (2023)
- High Flyin' (2023) - with The Ducks
- Chrome Dreams (2023)
- Odeon Budokan (2023)
- Dume (2024) - with Crazy Horse
- Neil Young Archives Vol 3 1976-1987 (2024) – buy on vinyl
