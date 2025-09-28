She later posted on her Instagram story, updating fans on her condition.

"For anyone who saw my set at all things go today , i am doing okay now [sic]," she wrote. "Thank you for all your support."

Prior to her collapse on stage, Young told the crowd she had "had a tricky couple of days".

In a video shared on TikTok, she can be seeing saying: "Before I start this next song, I want to say I’ve had a tricky couple of days. Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue. But you know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here… And sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta f***ing make lemonade."

One night earlier, Young pulled out of performing at Audacy's We Can Survive concert due to a "sensitive matter", according to Billboard.

Radio Times has contacted Young's representatives for comment.

