A cause of death has not been announced.

Young's PR team released a statement describing Young as a prolific artist who left a “unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock & roll".

The statement continued: "As the frontman of The Youngbloods, he immortalised the ideals of the Woodstock generation with Get Together, an international hit that called for peace and brotherhood during the turbulent 1960s.

"An acclaimed songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, producer, label owner, podcast host, and longtime social/environmental activist, he has established a permanent place in America's musical landscape, while continuing to make modern music that's every bit as vital as his work during the counterculture era."

Born Perry Miller in Queens, New York in 1941, Young released his debut album, The Soul of a City Boy, in 1964 and the follow-up Young Blood the following year.

But the musician really rose to fame when he formed the rock band duo known as The Youngbloods alongside folk guitarist Jerry Corbitt in 1965.

The pair later added guitarist and pianist Lowell "Banana" Levinger and drummer Joe Bauer to the band.

They released their debut album The Youngbloods in 1967, which included their version of Chet Powers's Get Together. The song became an international hit.

After the band split, Young went on to pursue a solo career and released the album Together in 1972.

He retired in 2012 after being diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease, but began making music again in 2016 and continued to perform up until 2023.

Tributes have been flooding in for Young on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Musician Steve Conte wrote on Instagram: "RIP Jesse Colin Young of The Youngbloods. I got to play his biggest hit with him, Get Together, at the 38th Annual John Lennon Tribute a few years back. He was a joy to work with..."

Young is survived by his wife Connie and his four children.