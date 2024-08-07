The comment was made during a show at the ICC Sydney Theatre the day after the former US president survived an attempt on his life when a gunman shot at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

During the show, Gass was presented with a birthday cake and was asked to make a wish, to which he replied: "Don't miss Trump next time."

In a new interview with Variety, Black told the publication: "We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime. And we'll be back."

He added: "Yeah, we're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes… And we'll be back when it feels right."

Kyle Gass and Jack Black. Jeff Hahne / Getty Images.

Following his comment, Gass apologised on Instagram, calling his comment "highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake", however the post has since been deleted.

"The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake," the apology read.

"I don't condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement."

He concluded: "I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

In a statement on Instagram, Black said he was "blindsided" by Gass's comment, adding that "all future creative plans" for the pair are "on hold".

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," the comedian wrote.

He continued: "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

