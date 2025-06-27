Glastonbury 2025 presenters: Who is fronting BBC coverage for festival?
As the BBC prepares to cover every inch of the festival, here's who will be guiding us through the weekend.
With so much going on at Glastonbury Festival this year, it's hard to keep up with the essential performances we need to see – but thankfully, the BBC has our backs.
While we try and wrap our heads around whether to catch Charli XCX or Doechii due to the time clash, a host of BBC presenting favourites will be there to make sure we can catch up later and not miss out on the best bits of the weekend.
So, who will be joining the revellers at Worthy Farm this year? Well, more than two dozen broadcasters will be there to make sure that, whether you're catching up on TV, radio or streaming, you're fully in the know.
Here's everything you need to know about the presenters hosting this year's coverage, and where you'll find them.
The BBC is bringing out its biggest names on both TV and radio to cover every inch of the festival – from the biggest sets to live interviews and in-studio performances.
The main presenters are as follows. Read on for where you'll find them across the weekend.
Anita Rani
One broadcaster who'll be at the helm of the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury this year is Anita Rani, who's best known for her work on BBC One's Countryfile, Watchdog and The One Show.
Annie Macmanus
Author, broadcaster and DJ Annie Macmanus will also be fronting the BBC's coverage this year. She rose to fame as a DJ on BBC Radio 1, and is best known for her best-selling novel Mother Mother. She also has a podcast, Changes, which she hosts on Spotify.
Arielle Free
Arielle Free is a Scottish DJ and broadcaster. She began her presenting career on ITV's children show Scrambled, but she's best known for presenting on BBC Radio 1.
Cerys Matthews
Cerys Matthews is a singer/songwriter and BBC Radio presenter. She hosts and programmes a weekly Sunday morning show on BBC 6 music.
Clara Amfo
Former Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will also be on hosting duties this year. She kicked off her career at Kiss FM, before joining BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2013, hosting the weekend breakfast show. She is best known for hosting Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1, and has also hosted ITV2 coverage of the BRIT Awards, the BBC Proms and Radio 1's Big Weekend.
Craig Charles
Actor, presenter and DJ Craig Charles will also be presenting BBC coverage of Glastonbury this year. He became a household name when he bagged the role of technician Dave Lister in Red Dwarf back in 1988, and went on to star in Robot Wars and Coronation Street. He has also worked as a DJ, and has hosted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC radio since 2002.
Danni Diston
Danni Diston is the co-host of BBC Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast show alongside Sam MacGregor.
Danny Howard
Danny Howard is a British DJ, producer and radio presenter, and the current host of BBC Radio 1's Dance Party.
Deb Grant
Deb Grant is a DJ, writer and broadcaster, and the current host of the New Music Fix show on BBC6 Music.
Dermot O'Leary
Television and radio presenter Dermot O'Leary will also be on hand this year to host the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury. He is best known for presenting This Morning, Channel 4's Big Brother Little Brother, and The X Factor.
DJ Target
DJ Target is a broadcaster who's best known for being part of grime collective Roll Deep, and presenting on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
Gilles Peterson
Giles Peterson is a radio presenter best known for hosting a weekly Saturday afternoon show on BBC Radio 6 Music.
Greg James
Greg James will also be fronting the BBC's coverage this year. The author, broadcaster and presenter is best known for hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
Huw Stephens
Another voice fronting the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury this year will be presenter, DJ and host Huw Stephens, who is best known for his work on programmes such on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Cymru. Huw holds the record for being the youngest ever radio presenter on BBC Radio 1, having joined the station at just 17.
Jack Saunders
Saunders is a radio DJ and television presenter who's best known for hosting Radio 1's flagship New Music Show.
Jamz Supernova
Jamz Supernova is a broadcaster, DJ and boss of record label Future Bounce. She's best known for her weekly Saturday slot on BBC Radio 6 Music.
Jo Whiley
DJ and radio presenter Jo Whiley has enjoyed a successful career across radio and TV. She got her break as a presenter for WPFM, Radio 4's youth culture and music show, and has gone on to present several shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2.
Lauren Laverne
The radio DJ, TV presenter and broadcaster is best known for presenting Desert Island Discs on Radio 4, as well as BBC Radio 6 Music's breakfast show and The One Show. She was also the lead singer and guitarist in the band Kenickie.
Nathan Shepherd
Broadcaster Nathan Shepherd is best known for hosting BBC Radio 6 Music's Indie Forever show.
Nick Grimshaw
Nick Grimshaw will also be broadcasting live from Worthy Farm this year. The broadcaster and author is best known for hosting the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, a role which he stepped down from back in 2018 and was replaced by Greg James. He is currently the host of the BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show, having taken over from Lauren Laverne earlier in 2025.
Sam MacGregor
Sam MacGregor is the co-host of BBC Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast show alongside Danni Diston.
Sarah Story
Radio DJ Sarah Story is best known for presenting Radio 1's Future Dance.
Steve Lamacq
Steve Lamacq is a DJ and journalist, who co-presented The Evening Session on Radio 1 with Jo Whiley from 1993-97, before moving to BBC Radio 6 Music.
Zoe Ball
Broadcaster and presenter Zoe Ball will also be fronting the BBC's coverage of the festival this year. She is best known for hosting the Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, a role she stepped down from late last year, and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. She made history back in 1998 as the first female presenter of BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show.
TV Coverage
The Glastonbury Channel: Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne will be hosting on rotation to keep you up to date with the latest goings on thanks to the BBC’s specialised streaming channel.
Sidetracked by Glastonbury Podcast: Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw will present three visualised episodes of the podcast, featuring interviews with acts and more. Rod Stewart’s interview is available now, with the other two airing on BBC Radio 6 Music on Friday and Sunday, 6-7pm. A live episode will be recorded and broadcast from the BBC Introducing stage on Thursday at 12pm.
Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two): Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will be hosting throughout the weekend.
All Day Glastonbury (BBC Radio 6 Music)
On top of focusing on Glastonbury festival highlights from this year and years past, the following DJs will be on site to host their shows live from Worthy Farm.
- Nick Grimshaw (Wednesday and Thursday 7-10am).
- Deb Grant and Nathan Shepherd for New Music Fix Daily (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7-9pm).
- Lauren Laverne (Thursday and Friday 10am-1pm)
- Craig Charles (Thursday 1pm-4pm, Saturday 1pm-4pm)
- Jamz Supernova (Friday 1-4pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm)
- Huw Stephens (Friday 4-6pm, Saturday 9pm-midnight, Sunday 4-6pm)
- Steve Lamacq (Friday 9pm-12am and Sunday 9pm-12am)
- Cerys Matthews (Saturday 4-7pm, Sunday 10am-1pm)
BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and 1Xtra
On top of the BBC Radio 6 Team being on site, the following DJs will also be at Worthy Farm broadcasting live from the site
- Jack Saunders (Thursday 6-8pm)
- Greg James (Friday 7-10am)
- Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston (Saturday 1-4pm)
- DJ Target presents 1Xtra’s Pre-Party show (Saturday 7-9pm).
There will also be stage takeovers, with Danny Howard, Arielle Free and Sarah Story leading the BBC Introducing Stage, which will be simulcast on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance from 8-11pm on Thursday and 6pm on Friday.
BBC Radio 2
BBC Radio 2 also isn’t missing out from the action, with the following stars broadcasting their shows on site to bring you the latest from the weekend.
- Dermot O’Leary (Saturday 8-10am)
- Zoe Ball (Saturday 1-3pm)
- Jo Whiley (Sunday 5-8pm)
BBC Radio 4
Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour at Glastonbury (Friday 10-11am) hosted by Anita Rani.
