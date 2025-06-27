So, who will be joining the revellers at Worthy Farm this year? Well, more than two dozen broadcasters will be there to make sure that, whether you're catching up on TV, radio or streaming, you're fully in the know.

Here's everything you need to know about the presenters hosting this year's coverage, and where you'll find them.

Glastonbury 2025 presenters: Who is fronting BBC coverage for festival?

Charli XCX. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The BBC is bringing out its biggest names on both TV and radio to cover every inch of the festival – from the biggest sets to live interviews and in-studio performances.

The main presenters are as follows. Read on for where you'll find them across the weekend.

Anita Rani

Anita Rani. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images.

One broadcaster who'll be at the helm of the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury this year is Anita Rani, who's best known for her work on BBC One's Countryfile, Watchdog and The One Show.

Annie Macmanus

Ade Edmondson, Angela Barnes, Sara Cox, Chris McCausland, Annie MacManus.

Author, broadcaster and DJ Annie Macmanus will also be fronting the BBC's coverage this year. She rose to fame as a DJ on BBC Radio 1, and is best known for her best-selling novel Mother Mother. She also has a podcast, Changes, which she hosts on Spotify.

Arielle Free

Arielle Free.

Arielle Free is a Scottish DJ and broadcaster. She began her presenting career on ITV's children show Scrambled, but she's best known for presenting on BBC Radio 1.

Cerys Matthews

Cerys Matthews.

Cerys Matthews is a singer/songwriter and BBC Radio presenter. She hosts and programmes a weekly Sunday morning show on BBC 6 music.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo. BBC

Former Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will also be on hosting duties this year. She kicked off her career at Kiss FM, before joining BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2013, hosting the weekend breakfast show. She is best known for hosting Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1, and has also hosted ITV2 coverage of the BRIT Awards, the BBC Proms and Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles as Dave Lister in Red Dwarf. UKTV/Joel Anderson

Actor, presenter and DJ Craig Charles will also be presenting BBC coverage of Glastonbury this year. He became a household name when he bagged the role of technician Dave Lister in Red Dwarf back in 1988, and went on to star in Robot Wars and Coronation Street. He has also worked as a DJ, and has hosted The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC radio since 2002.

Danni Diston

Danni Diston and Sam MacGregor. Joseph Okpako / Getty Images.

Danni Diston is the co-host of BBC Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast show alongside Sam MacGregor.

Danny Howard

Danny Howard. Jo Hale / Getty Images.

Danny Howard is a British DJ, producer and radio presenter, and the current host of BBC Radio 1's Dance Party.

Deb Grant

Deb Grant is a DJ, writer and broadcaster, and the current host of the New Music Fix show on BBC6 Music.

Dermot O'Leary

Reuben Kaye and Dermot O’Leary in Silence Is Golden.

Television and radio presenter Dermot O'Leary will also be on hand this year to host the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury. He is best known for presenting This Morning, Channel 4's Big Brother Little Brother, and The X Factor.

DJ Target

DJ Target. Euan Cherry / Getty Images.

DJ Target is a broadcaster who's best known for being part of grime collective Roll Deep, and presenting on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Gilles Peterson

Earl Zinger and Gilles Peterson.

Giles Peterson is a radio presenter best known for hosting a weekly Saturday afternoon show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Greg James

Greg James. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Greg James will also be fronting the BBC's coverage this year. The author, broadcaster and presenter is best known for hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Huw Stephens

Huw Stephens. JMEnternational / Getty Images.

Another voice fronting the BBC's coverage of Glastonbury this year will be presenter, DJ and host Huw Stephens, who is best known for his work on programmes such on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio Cymru. Huw holds the record for being the youngest ever radio presenter on BBC Radio 1, having joined the station at just 17.

Jack Saunders

Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo.

Saunders is a radio DJ and television presenter who's best known for hosting Radio 1's flagship New Music Show.

Jamz Supernova

Jamz Supernova. Dave Benett / Getty Images.

Jamz Supernova is a broadcaster, DJ and boss of record label Future Bounce. She's best known for her weekly Saturday slot on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Jo Whiley

Jo Whiley.

DJ and radio presenter Jo Whiley has enjoyed a successful career across radio and TV. She got her break as a presenter for WPFM, Radio 4's youth culture and music show, and has gone on to present several shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2.

Lauren Laverne

Lauren Laverne. BBC/Ray Burmiston

The radio DJ, TV presenter and broadcaster is best known for presenting Desert Island Discs on Radio 4, as well as BBC Radio 6 Music's breakfast show and The One Show. She was also the lead singer and guitarist in the band Kenickie.

Nathan Shepherd

Broadcaster Nathan Shepherd is best known for hosting BBC Radio 6 Music's Indie Forever show.

Nick Grimshaw

Nick Grimshaw. Getty

Nick Grimshaw will also be broadcasting live from Worthy Farm this year. The broadcaster and author is best known for hosting the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, a role which he stepped down from back in 2018 and was replaced by Greg James. He is currently the host of the BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show, having taken over from Lauren Laverne earlier in 2025.

Sam MacGregor

Sam MacGregor is the co-host of BBC Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast show alongside Danni Diston.

Sarah Story

Sarah Story.

Radio DJ Sarah Story is best known for presenting Radio 1's Future Dance.

Steve Lamacq

Steve Lamacq.

Steve Lamacq is a DJ and journalist, who co-presented The Evening Session on Radio 1 with Jo Whiley from 1993-97, before moving to BBC Radio 6 Music.

Zoe Ball

Zoe Ball. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Broadcaster and presenter Zoe Ball will also be fronting the BBC's coverage of the festival this year. She is best known for hosting the Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, a role she stepped down from late last year, and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. She made history back in 1998 as the first female presenter of BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show.

TV Coverage

The Glastonbury Channel: Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne will be hosting on rotation to keep you up to date with the latest goings on thanks to the BBC’s specialised streaming channel.

Sidetracked by Glastonbury Podcast: Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw will present three visualised episodes of the podcast, featuring interviews with acts and more. Rod Stewart’s interview is available now, with the other two airing on BBC Radio 6 Music on Friday and Sunday, 6-7pm. A live episode will be recorded and broadcast from the BBC Introducing stage on Thursday at 12pm.

Glastonbury 2025 Live (BBC Two): Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will be hosting throughout the weekend.

Clara Amfo. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sunglass Hut

All Day Glastonbury (BBC Radio 6 Music)

On top of focusing on Glastonbury festival highlights from this year and years past, the following DJs will be on site to host their shows live from Worthy Farm.

Nick Grimshaw (Wednesday and Thursday 7-10am).

(Wednesday and Thursday 7-10am). Deb Grant and Nathan Shepherd for New Music Fix Daily (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7-9pm).

for New Music Fix Daily (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7-9pm). Lauren Laverne (Thursday and Friday 10am-1pm)

(Thursday and Friday 10am-1pm) Craig Charles (Thursday 1pm-4pm, Saturday 1pm-4pm)

(Thursday 1pm-4pm, Saturday 1pm-4pm) Jamz Supernova (Friday 1-4pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm)

(Friday 1-4pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm) Huw Stephens (Friday 4-6pm, Saturday 9pm-midnight, Sunday 4-6pm)

(Friday 4-6pm, Saturday 9pm-midnight, Sunday 4-6pm) Steve Lamacq (Friday 9pm-12am and Sunday 9pm-12am)

(Friday 9pm-12am and Sunday 9pm-12am) Cerys Matthews (Saturday 4-7pm, Sunday 10am-1pm)

Lauren Laverne. Jordan Peck/Jordan Peck

BBC Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance and 1Xtra

On top of the BBC Radio 6 Team being on site, the following DJs will also be at Worthy Farm broadcasting live from the site

Jack Saunders (Thursday 6-8pm)

(Thursday 6-8pm) Greg James (Friday 7-10am)

(Friday 7-10am) Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston (Saturday 1-4pm)

and (Saturday 1-4pm) DJ Target presents 1Xtra’s Pre-Party show (Saturday 7-9pm).

There will also be stage takeovers, with Danny Howard, Arielle Free and Sarah Story leading the BBC Introducing Stage, which will be simulcast on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance from 8-11pm on Thursday and 6pm on Friday.

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 also isn’t missing out from the action, with the following stars broadcasting their shows on site to bring you the latest from the weekend.

Dermot O’Leary (Saturday 8-10am)

(Saturday 8-10am) Zoe Ball (Saturday 1-3pm)

(Saturday 1-3pm) Jo Whiley (Sunday 5-8pm)

BBC Radio 4

Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour at Glastonbury (Friday 10-11am) hosted by Anita Rani.

