A televised tribute concert to the late David Bowie is reportedly in the works to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

Ad

A production company are booking acts for the concert, which are said to include the "world's greatest young artists", according to a report by The Mirror.

A source claimed: "Organisers want the event to be seen as a thank you to David Bowie and a celebration of his continued influence among today's artists."

It has been reported the BBC will televise this concert, aiming to "fill the void" left by Glastonbury's fallow year, though when approached by Radio Times, the BBC declined to comment.

Radio Times understands plans for the BBC's music over the summer will be confirmed in due course.

David Bowie. Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, it is thought that all proceeds from the gig will go to various musical charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust and Nordoff and Robbins, a music therapy charity.

David Bowie died in 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer. Across his extraordinary career, Bowie released 25 albums, with his last live performance at a New York charity concert in 2006.

A tribute concert at such a large scale hasn't been attempted before, though a smaller celebration of his life and music took place at Carnegie Hall in 2026.

Read more:

Glastonbury is missing from this year's BBC schedules as the festival takes a break to "give the land a rest" and allow it to regrow.

Though Emily Eavis has big plans for 2027 and beyond, previously telling Cosmopolitan: "I've just booked my first headliner for 2028. 2028! That’s how far ahead we are at the moment."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Audio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.