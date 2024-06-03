The band also released hit songs including Do the Conga, Hokey Cokey and I Am the Music Man. But it was Agadoo that was their biggest success, with the song making it to number two in the charts in 1984 - becoming a party and wedding staple in the process.

Gibb’s wife Sue Kelly confirmed his death on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with heartbreaking news that I am letting you all know my dearest husband Colin Gibb died this afternoon," she wrote on Facebook.

"I love you Colin, spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you’re gone.

"As we used to say, always love you forever."

Black Lace had many line-up changes over the years, but Gibb remained in the band for several decades, spending more time in the group than any other member.

In 2015, the singer teamed up with guitarist and vocalist Gordon King for live shows to celebrate 40 years since the band was formed.

In May, Gibb spoke about his plans to retire on Facebook, announcing that his final performance would be at the San Eugenio Villa Adeje Beach Hotel in Spain later that month and telling fans: "All good things must come to an end."

Tributes have been flooding in for Gibb on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Former bandmate Dene Michael wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "So sad to announce the passing of my singing partner in [Black Lace] Colin Gibb rest in peace my friend God bless you."

Meanwhile, the official Black Lace Facebook account said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our great friend Colin Gibb.

"Colin was one of the founder members of Black Lace, together with Alan Barton, and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.

"We’d like to send his family and friends all our love and support at this extremely difficult time."