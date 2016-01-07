Busted reunited with Miss McKenzie and it's one big nostalgia fest
Remember when she was what they went to school for?
Back in the day, she was what Busted went to school for. Now 13 years on, and newly reunited, the boyband have tracked down Miss McKenzie.
In new photos and footage released on their Twitter and Facebook accounts, Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis can be seen loitering outside the house of their former 'teacher' before ducking from view when Miss McKenzie (Lorna Roberts) peaks outside.
The video comes ahead of the band's reunion tour later this year after Charlie Simpson rejoined the line-up over a decade since he first quit to front alternative rock band Fightstar. And while all the boys have grown up, Matt's face shows some things never change...
Miss McKenzie pic.twitter.com/ktyq9YgEYk
— Busted (@Busted) January 6, 2016