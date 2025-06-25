Sherman’s death was announced in a post on Instagram via fellow actor John Stamos, alongside the caption: "From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

Poublon’s statement read: "Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

It continued: "I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light."

Born on 22nd July 1943, Sherman got his acting break when he was cast in the ABC rock ’n’ roll show Shindig! in the mid-’60s.

But he really rose to fame as a regular on the ABC series Here Come the Brides in 1968-1970, in which he starred as the youngest of three brothers, the shy Jeremy Bolt.

He went on to appear in Getting Together, a spin-off of The Partridge Family about a songwriter trying to make a successful music career – a role which soon resulted in Sherman's own singing career taking off.

At his peak in 1969-70, he hit big with four top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: Little Woman, La La La (If I Had You), Julie, Do Ya Love Me and Easy Come, Easy Go.

He also achieved three consecutive gold albums in Bobby Sherman (1969), Here Comes Bobby (1970) and With Love, Bobby (1970), and Bobby Sherman’s Christmas Album was a yuletide smash in 1971.

Sherman's hit singles and TV appearances soon resulted in him becoming a poster boy for teens, and he was a regular fixture in magazines such as Tiger Beat and 16.

He also had a few big-screen roles over the course of his career and starred in films such as Wild in Streets, He Is My Brother and Get Crazy.

Along with his wife of 29 years, Sherman is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.