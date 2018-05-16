The Split viewers compare “disastrous” dinner party scene to Doctor Foster

Will any hellish dinner party scene ever live up to the infamous Doctor Foster finale? Unlikely – but The Split has had a good crack at it.

In episode four of the legal drama, Nina (Annabel Scholey) had a few too many drinks at a dress rehearsal dinner for her sister’s wedding, and spilled all of her family’s secrets to the in-laws.

Many viewers have compared the outburst to the dinner party scene from Doctor Foster’s series one finale, where Suranne Jones’ GP snarled: “Bitch is right, I’m a wolf tonight,” and revealed that her husband had been cheating on her.

But has Doctor Foster met her match? Some viewers were certainly enthralled by The Split…

As dinner party disasters go, that was right up there with Dr Foster series one. #TheSplit — Jonathan Clark (@jgiclark) May 15, 2018

Epic dinner party spilling on tonight's #thesplit. Bloody love it. — Joy Persaud (@JoyPersaud) May 15, 2018

#TheSplit easily the most disastrous dinner party I’ve ever seen — Kathryn (@ktarmstrong_) May 15, 2018

And the prize for most embarrassing dinner party since Doctor Foster goes to #TheSplit 😳 — Carolyn Hitt (@carolyn_hitt) May 15, 2018

Whoah that dinner party scene was like Doctor Foster levels of revelations! 😱😱 #TheSplit — Chloë (@Chlobee23) May 15, 2018

Whereas others weren’t so sure about the copycat scene…

That was an awkward pre wedding dinner party #thesplit. Was not as good as the #doctorfoster dinner party revelation in my opinion #TuesdayThought — Russell Hobbs (@rhobbs42) May 15, 2018

The Split copying Doctor Foster with its explosive dinner party scenes… but it was good, nonetheless — Laura Haistead (@laura_haistead) May 15, 2018

The Split continues on Tuesday 22nd May at 9pm on BBC1