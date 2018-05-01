Matthew Wright quits Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff after 18 years

Matthew Wright had spent nearly two decades hosting his own weekday morning current affairs show

Matthew Wright will step down from hosting Channel 5’s current affairs programme The Wright Stuff.

The weekday morning show has aired since 2000, but now Wright says he wants to move on.

“After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it’s time to move and try my hand at something new,” Wright said in a statement.

Ben Frow, Director of Programmes, Channel 5 added: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today. He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan tweeted that Wright had previously said he’d only quit “when the show stopped being fun”.

1/ Matthew Wright has left @5WrightStuff after 18yrs (full disclosure: I worked there 2005-7). He always told me he would quit when the show stopped being fun… — Amol Rajan (@amolrajanBBC) May 1, 2018

The channel has promised to release more information in due course.

A source said: “The programme will continue and we are committed to our current affairs programming here at Channel 5. It is too early to comment on renaming the show and Matthew’s final day will be confirmed in due course.”