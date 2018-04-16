Accessibility Links

Piers Morgan fumes after government officials ‘snub’ GMB in favour of BBC Breakfast

The ITV show was unable to get interviews with government officials to discuss the Syria strikes

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan unleashed an on-air rant after government officials refused to appear on the show to discuss the UK’s involvement in recent air strikes against Syria.

The ITV breakfast show had attempted to arrange interviews with representatives from the government and the opposition on Monday morning, but had been turned down.

“You gutless, snivelling little wretches,” Morgan said during the programme. “Seriously. You have a duty, you people [officials from the Conservative and Labour parties], to sit here and talk down our camera line about these matters to the British public. And we’re the conduit to do that. You don’t have to sit at home and pretend its not happening, and avoid difficult questions.

“So, shame on you, we’ll keep asking you, and if you keep backing out and keep refusing to come on, because its not right that when this country commits armed forces to warfare, you lot hide away and don’t be accountable.”

However, many viewers pointed out on Twitter that the BBC’s rival show, Breakfast, had secured exclusive access to shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabati.

On Tuesday morning, Chakrabarti told BBC Radio 4 Today that the government did not meet its own tests for launching an airstrike in Syria over the weekend.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV

