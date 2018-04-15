Steven Moffat’s Dracula drama WON’T be set in the modern day

The former Doctor Who showrunner said the vampire series would be "Sherlock-y" without being modernised

Here’s something for those excited about the upcoming Dracula adaptation to get their fangs into: Steven Moffat has revealed his upcoming version of the vampire story won’t be set in the modern day.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s Radio 2 show, the former Doctor Who showrunner revealed he was reinventing the story “in a Sherlock-y way”. “But not exactly the same way,” he quickly added. “We’re not modernising it or anything, but we are doing a version of Dracula, yeah.”

So, what else do we actually know about the series so far? The three-part story, with episodes 90 minutes each, will see Moffat reuniting with Sherlock star Mark Gatiss. The pair are currently writing the show – a “stablemate” to Sherlock, according to Gatiss – that will be based on the classic 1897 novel by Bram Stoker in which the bloodthirsty Count moves from Transylvania to England.

And while Gatiss didn’t have an answer as to who could play the titular monster when we asked him in February, he did say before that he would love to play lunatic asylum inmate Renfield.

Will the series be on TV soon, though? Don’t Count on it: Moffat and Gatiss have only just started writing the show. Sadly, for now, we may have to wait a few years before Dracula flies onto screens.