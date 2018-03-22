Hamlet starring Sherlock’s Andrew Scott to air on BBC2 this Easter

The BBC has confirmed that the theatre production recorded in London last year will air on Saturday 31st March

The BBC is set to bring Sherlock star Andrew Scott’s performance of Hamlet to TV this Easter.

The actor appeared in the Shakespeare theatre production in London last year, but a televised version will now air on BBC2 on Saturday 31st March.

Directed by Robert Icke and starring the actor best known for playing Moriarty in the BBC’s Sherlock, Hamlet will air at 9pm on BBC2.

The modern-dress production was filmed during the show’s 2017 run at the Almeida Theatre in London, recorded as live.

When the news was first announced in August last year, BBC2 Controller Patrick Holland said, “Andrew Scott’s Hamlet is utterly thrilling. His performance makes each familiar word of the play feel like it is being newly discovered. The staging in a modern-day Denmark makes for a startlingly resonant and challenging production. I am delighted that it is coming to BBC2.”

The production also stars Angus Wright as Claudius, Jessica Brown Findlay as Ophelia and Juliet Stevenson as Gertrude.