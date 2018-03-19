The Durrells fans loved being whisked away from British blizzards to sun-drenched Greece

The Corfu-set drama returned for a third series last night and had everyone dreaming of warmer climes

The Durrells returned to ITV for a third series of sun-drenched whimsy on Sunday night – and it was just what many viewers needed to get through an evening of snowy blizzards in the UK.

Set in Corfu, the show has become a form of escapism for some fans, who were overjoyed to see it returning to screens.

The Corfu tourism board must do very well out of The Durrells, given that many people on Twitter were fantasising about jetting off to sunny Greece…

Just adore this programme, it makes me want to runway to the sun n never come back! 🌞 #TheDurrells — tina (@porridgeface) March 19, 2018

Anyone else dreaming about being back in corfu watching @thedurrellsITV #TheDurrells — Shelley (@ShelleyBrenna15) March 18, 2018

After all this freezing snow it will be lovely to watch #TheDurrells on ITV now. Just watching it you can feel the heat of Corfu. Exactly what you need for a cold Sunday evening. 😎😁☀ — Martyn Price ⚓ (@MartynPrice3) March 18, 2018

#TheDurrells is just what i needed on a cold, snowy Sunday evening….now where are those Corfu brochures — Lucy D (@LucyDava) March 18, 2018

So pleased that the delightful Durrells is back on again. Take me to Corfu and find me a flamingo. #TheDurrells #Corfu — Karen Butcher (@KARButcher) March 18, 2018

There’s something super cosy about watching #TheDurrells when there’s snow outside. Also lovely to see @JoshOConnor15 on TV of course. 🐦🦅🐞🐘🐢🐜🐓🦔🦌🐕🦎🐶 — Claire Dikecoglu (@claireyfairy1) March 18, 2018

#TheDurrells makes me want to jump through the television and into Corfu! ☀️

*sigh* @Misskeeleyhawes @thedurrellsITV — Sophie Chapman (@TwiggyBiscuit15) March 18, 2018

Not only did Corfu look tempting, but so did Sri Lanka – with The Good Karma Hospital airing straight afterwards on ITV…

Looking forward to these two sunny shows coming back tonight! ☀️ #TheDurrells #GoodKarmaHospital @itv — Natalie Sage (@Natanna88) March 18, 2018

Thank you @itv for saving Sunday nights #TheDurrells #GoodKarmaHospital so glad they're both back in all their glory x — Mumsbanter (@mumsbanter) March 18, 2018

Watching #TheDurrells and then #TheGoodKarmaHospital was just what I needed this evening 😌 so happy two of my favourite programs are back 😍☀️🙌 — Chloë Stilgoe (@chloestilgoe) March 18, 2018

The Durrells and The Good Karma Hospital continue next Sunday on ITV at 8pm and 9pm