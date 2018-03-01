Assassination of Gianni Versace viewers praise Darren Criss for his “gripping” performance as Andrew Cunanan

Season two of American Crime Story is proving just as popular on BBC2 as The People vs OJ Simpson

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, the follow-up to 2016’s true crime drama The People vs OJ Simpson, debuted on BBC2 last night – and viewers were blown away by former Glee star Darren Criss’ striking performance.

The second series of American Crime Story centres around the killing of the legendary fashion designer, but his alleged murderer, 27-year-old socialite Andrew Cunanan, is the real focal point, as the show’s writers attempt to build a narrative around the crime and Cunanan’s personal life.

Criss is undoubtedly brilliant in the role, creepy, manipulative and alluring all at once. Fans took to Twitter to lavish him with praise after episode one.

#TheAssassinationofGianniVersace proving to me once again how great an actor @DarrenCriss is and it’s only 28 mins in — Anna (@annactara) February 28, 2018

I know it's only March but I really can't envision anybody this year giving a better TV performance than @DarrenCriss as Andrew Cunanan. Just scary good. #ACSVersace — Jase (@jaseeeeeeeeeee) March 1, 2018

#ACSVersace is STUNNING. I totally underestimated Darren Criss…he has magic acting powers — Erin (@_erinking) February 28, 2018

I am horrified by how much I hate Andrew Cunanan and how much I love @DarrenCriss The two are one = great acting #ACSVersace — Andrew (@SilverFox0916) February 28, 2018

#ACSVersace Darren Criss is killing it! Super interesting and enticing story, I need more series of American Crime Story! — Daniel (@ftdanieljames) February 28, 2018

@DarrenCriss is going to win an Emmy for his acting in #ACSVersace. It’s mind-blowingly good pic.twitter.com/Sk9d0CP0ms — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) February 28, 2018

#ACSVersace Just finished watching the 1st part on BBC iPlayer. I'm hooked, Darren Criss was superb as Andrew Cunanan — Mark (@CumOnOver99) March 1, 2018

Enjoyed #acsversace but then I look a good old crime drama. Darren Criss is amazing, Penelope I barely recognised (then she spoke) and Ricky Martin was better than I expected — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) February 28, 2018

Fans were also rather fond of Penelope Cruz’s portrayal of Donatella Versace, and are already hungry for more episodes.

Really wish @BBCTwo had made all eps of Assassination of Gianni Versace available for download. I’d have devoured it in one sitting. So old school having to wait for next week… — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 1, 2018

Penélope Cruz is SUUUUUCH A GODDESSSS her cast as Donatella Versace is just the best — Sarah Carson (@carsonsarah) February 28, 2018

Penelope Cruz is everything in #ACSVersace — Willy (@willyggh) February 28, 2018

Penelope Cruz has perfected Donatella – absolutely amazing! And also, Ricky Martin is fantastic. Can’t wait for next episode already #ACSVersace — Alice Caldwell (@caldwelljunior) February 28, 2018

Really liked the first episode of The Assasination of Gianni Versace! Penelope Cruz is a revelation!!!! #AmericanCrimeStory — Yusuf 🏳️‍🌈 (@colouroffensive) February 28, 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace continues on BBC2 next Wednesday at 9pm