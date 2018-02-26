Accessibility Links

BBC to repeat classic Vicar of Dibley wedding episode in memory of Emma Chambers

In a late changes to the schedules, BBC1 will broadcast Love and Marriage, where Chambers' character Alice marries Hugo, following the news that the actress had died aged 53

(YouTube, JG)

BBC1 will broadcast Vicar of Dibley this Monday in a late change to the schedules following the death of sitcom star Emma Chambers.

Classic Vicar of Dibley episode Love and Marriage will air at 10.45pm on BBC1 this Monday 26th February, replacing Have I Got Old News For You. Dibley actress Chambers passed away aged 53, with her agent confirming in a statement this weekend that she had died of natural causes.

Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley star Emma Chambers

Emma Chambers (Getty, JG)

“Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work,” the statement said. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed.”

Love and Marriage sees Chambers’ character Alice Tinker finally marry Hugo Horton (played by James Fleet), with Dawn French’s Geraldine Grainger presiding. The episode first aired in 1998.

Following news of her death, French paid tribute to “the unique and beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers”.

The Vicar of Dibley repeat will air at 10.45pm on BBC1, following the end of the regional news and weather.

All about The Vicar of Dibley

(YouTube, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

