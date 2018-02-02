With months to go until we meet her properly, it’s fair to say that any information about Jodie Whittaker’s new Time Lord is being eagerly guzzled up by Doctor Who fans – so we’re pretty excited by a new character description released by the BBC yesterday that gives us our first sense of the Thirteenth Doctor’s personality.

Advertisement

In the new information, released as a part of a summary for the 2018 BBC Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool later this month, Whittaker’s Doctor is described as a “super-smart force of nature” whose stories will be “full of action and adventure, humour and thrills”. Of course, none of this is exactly a surprise – we wouldn’t expect the new Doctor to have a life of humdrum banalities and humourless toil – but it’s still great to learn more about her as we approach the new series’ airdate later this year, and it does seem to fit with what we know of Whittaker herself, who will no doubt be injecting some of her own personality into the role.

You can read the full description, which makes the full series sound rather exciting, below.

Doctor Who 9 x 50′ & 1 x 65’

Already highly anticipated, Series 11 heralds a brand-new era for Doctor Who with a world-class team at the helm. Incoming lead writer Chris Chibnall has a fresh and inclusive vision for the series. Bigger and bolder than ever, this series marks the arrival of Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor – a super-smart force of nature, alongside a team of new and delightful characters. The show will be full of action and adventure, humour and thrills. An unmissable high-end drama everyone will enjoy.

That 65-minute episode, incidentally, is the premiere, where we’ll spend extra time getting to know the new Doctor and her Tardis team (played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill). Anyone else as excited as we are?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn