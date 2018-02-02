Shane Jenek / Courtney Act came overwhelmingly top in a RadioTimes.com poll that asked 5,000 people who they wanted to win CBB

Courtney Act / Shane Jenek is the overwhelming favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother, according to a RadioTimes.com poll.

Over 5,000 people voted for the housemate they want to see take the CBB crown, and Shane J came out on top with a huge 48% of the total vote.

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe was the second favourite to win with a strong 26.7%, while third place went to Boyzone’s Shane Lynch with 12.3% of the vote.

Model and Ex on the Beach star Jess Impiazzi was next, taking 8.6% of the vote, while last place went to dancer Wayne Sleep who scooped only 4.4% of the total votes.

Celebrity Big Brother: Year of the Woman has been the longest in CBB history with a total run length of 32 days. Starting with eight female housemates on day one, eight male celebrities joined just three days into the four and a half week show.

In the live final hosted by Emma Willis, the five housemates will be whittled down one by one until only the winner remains. But who will it be? You decide – but to us it looks like you already have…

Celebrity Big Brother’s live final airs from 9pm on Channel 5