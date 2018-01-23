Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing wins best Talent Show at the National Television Awards

The category saw The X Factor, The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent also vying for viewers' votes

Joe McFadden in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Final

Strictly Come Dancing has won best Talent Show at the National Television Awards for the fourth time.

The Talent Show category has long been dominated by Strictly and The X Factor, with the BBC and ITV Saturday night entertainment shows fighting it out each year.

Simon Cowell’s singing competition has previously taken home five statuettes, while Strictly’s trophy cabinet boasts three NTA Best Talent Show awards.

It has been a big year for Strictly Come Dancing, with Shirley Ballas follow in Len Goodman’s glittery footsteps as the show’s new Head Judge, while the 15th series racked up impressive ratings as Joe McFadden danced his way to Glitterball glory.

Over on ITV, rival talent show The X Factor struggled to live up to the huge audience figures of its halcyon days. But boy band Rak-Su gained millions of fans as they sang their way to success in the fourteenth series, releasing a single that hit the UK Singles Chart at number two.

Despite seven nominations, Britain’s Got Talent has repeatedly missed out in the Talent Show category, leaving empty-handed every year. The Voice UK has also struggled to win, picking up two previous nominations but no trophies.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich.

