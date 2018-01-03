The Queen to reveal memories of her coronation in new BBC documentary

Queen Elizabeth II will feature in new BBC1 documentary The Coronation, which explores the history and role of the Crown Jewels

The Coronation, an hour-long programme which will explore the role of the Crown Jewels in the ceremony and the history of King Edward’s crown, will feature the Queen recalling her ceremony in 1953 and that of her father, King George VI, in 1937.

“I’ve seen one Coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable,” the Queen says in the documentary, according to the BBC.

The documentary is part of a season of programmes created by the BBC and the Royal Collection Trust. The Coronation will also feature eyewitness accounts of those who participated in the 1953 coronation, including a maid of honour who almost fainted in Westminster Abbey, and a choirboy (12 years old back then) who was forced to sing a solo when his overwhelmed colleagues lost their voices.

“It is a real honour to have Her Majesty The Queen revealing her intimate knowledge of the Crown Jewels, and fond childhood memories from when her father was crowned King George VI, in this very special film for BBC1”, Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, said. “In her own words, The Queen will bring to life the enduring symbolic importance of the Coronation ceremonies for modern audiences to enjoy.”

The Royal Collection is one of the largest and most important art collections in the world. Coronation expert Alastair Bruce, who spoke with the Queen for the documentary, said, “The meaning of each of the key objects has evolved from emblems of authority that date way back before the Saxons arrived. Yet there is an enduring relevance to modern leadership wrapped into each symbol that express values of humility, duty and service, while representing total power.

“Discovering their meaning helps to define what the Sovereign is to the Crown and how that Crown is the property of us all, in the constitutional function of Monarchy.”