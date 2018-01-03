Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Coronation Street legend Doreen Keogh dies aged 91

Coronation Street legend Doreen Keogh dies aged 91

The actress played Corrie’s first ever Rovers Return barmaid

Doreen Keogh (ITV screenshot, EH)

Doreen Keogh, the actress who played Coronation Street’s first ever barmaid, has died aged 91.

Advertisement

The Irish star, who first appeared in Corrie as Concepta Regan in 1960, passed away “peacefully” on New Year’s Eve “after a long illness”, her family said in a statement.

Keogh first arrived on the cobbles in the fifth episode of the soap. She did a four-year stint as the barmaid at Rovers Return Inn, before returning in 1967 and in 1975.

She was also well known for playing neighbour Mary Carroll in The Royle Family and Pete’s mother Audrey in Cold Feet. Keogh’s other credits over a 60-year career in television and film include Father Ted and Ballykissangel.

Creative director at ITV Studios, John Whiston, paid tribute to the Corrie star.

“All at Coronation Street are sad to hear about the death of Doreen Keogh,” he told the Mirror.

“There have been many barmaids in the Rovers over the years, dispensing pints and wisdom in equal measure.

“But Doreen played the first and so has a unique place not just in the history of the show but in the affection of all who watch The Street.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the passing of a wonderful person and together with our audience we also mourn the passing of a very special actor.”

Keogh’s niece and nephews Laurence, Matthew and Christina Keogh said in a statement: “Our auntie Doreen died peacefully in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, on New Year’s Eve after a long illness.

“She is known for the parts she played in prominent TV series including Coronation Street, Ballykissangel, Father Ted, The Royle Family, Cold Feet, Fair City, Z Cars, Crossroads and others.

“She also had many stage and film roles, including a part in the 1960 the Blake Edwards-directed musical Darling Lili with Julie Andrews and Rock Hudson.

“Although born In Dublin, she coached Barbra Streisand in the art of speaking in a cockney accent for Streisand’s 1970 film, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.”

Advertisement

Keogh is survived by her husband, Jack Jenner.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Thursday 7th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Thursday 7th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9340 Friday 29th December 2017 Roy Cropper [DAVID NEILSON] arrives in the bistro and reluctantly takes his seat next to Carla Connor [ALISON KING], but when he spots her mojito, he’s horrified and heads out.  Carla goes after him. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street reveals Carla’s kidney failure secret – can Roy save her life?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9351 Friday 12th January 2018 - 1st Ep As the wedding guests gather at the register office will Daniel make his move and can Sinead Tinker [KATIE McGLYNN] ignore the doubts in her heart and say I do to Chesney Brown [SAM ASTON]? Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Daniel to stop Sinead and Chesney’s wedding?

RadioTimes.com Readers Top TV Shows of 2017

Top 10 most talked about TV shows of 2017 revealed

Coronation Street's Pat Phelan - ITV, BD

Viewers say Pat Phelan’s murder plot is too grim for Coronation Street

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more