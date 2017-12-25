Exclusive behind the scenes photos reveal Peter Capaldi’s last days on Doctor Who

After four years, Peter Capaldi is bowing out as the Doctor – and for the first time Radio Times is granted access all areas for his last days on set

Peter Capaldi’s era on Doctor Who is about to come to an end.

After four brilliant years on the show, Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor will step down on Christmas Day, making way for the first ever female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who will make her first appearance on the show at the end of Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special Twice Upon a Time.

Radio Times photographer Ray Burmiston joined the Scottish actor for the filming of his final episode as the Doctor – check out the exclusive images below.

Capaldi even left a touching farewell message for fans during his final shoot, but it was still business as usual, with the actor as committed as ever to giving the Doctor Who audience a good performance.

Episode writer and departing showrunner, Steven Moffat said that getting Capaldi’s send off right “took whatever emotions we were both having about leaving and put them on screen where they belong”.

Moffat added: “By the time we got to that part of filming I think Peter and I were probably the least emotional on set because we’d put it all in the show!”

Radio DJ and friend of Capaldi Jo Whiley said when it came to the final episode, he wanted to do Doctor Who justice, putting all of his energy into it and doing it to “the very best of his abilities”.

Christmas special star Mark Gatiss said: “I’m sure that as he got to the last few days the sense of finality will have sunk in. You know, ‘That’s the last time on location, that’s the last time I’ll run down a corridor, that’s the last time I fight a monster…’ But it was a really joyous shoot to be a part of. ”