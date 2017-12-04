Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and more feature in new BBC1 Christmas trailer

Plus, get a look at Little Women, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Judi Dench's Passion for Trees

BBC1 has unveiled the latest sneak peek at its upcoming Christmas programming. And there’s a lot to get excited about.

Advertisement

As well as a look at the traditional festive stalwarts Doctor Who (where we see Pearl Mackie’s Bill hug it out with Peter Capaldi’s Doctor) and Call the Midwife (in which the nuns are gifted a new TV set), the Beeb has unveiled glimpses of its new shows. This includes Michael Gambon as Mr Laurence in Little Women, iceberg wildlife in Snow Bears and Judi Dench looking wistfully in Passion for Trees.

The super trailer also features clips from Christmas specials of Mrs Brown’s Boys, Eastenders and film Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. And, in case you missed it, there’s also a brief snap of The Graham Norton Show, Mary Berry’s Christmas Party and The Strictly Come Dancing special squeezed in.

Advertisement

Christmas couldn’t come sooner.