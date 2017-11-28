Accessibility Links

New Black Mirror series 4 poster teases "unrelenting" Black Museum episode

New Black Mirror series 4 poster teases “unrelenting” Black Museum episode

Black Museum stars The Night Manager's Douglas Hodge and Humans star Letitia Wright

Black Mirror Black Museum (Netflix email, EH)

Black Mirror has unveiled a new poster for one of its series four episodes: Black Museum.

The Netflix statement released alongside it says Black Museum will “tell the story of a lone traveller who stumbles across a tourist-friendly crime museum with a shocking star attraction”.

It stars Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans) and Babs Olusanmokun (Marvel’s The Defenders) and is directed by Colm McCarthy, who has directed episodes of Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who and Sherlock.

Charlie Brooker’s co-creator Annabel Jones told The Independent that Black Museum is an “unrelenting” episode.

“Black Museum is absolute popcorn,” she said. “It’s three stories in one – a portmanteau-type thing – but absolutely full of ideas that whip along and before you know it you’re at the end of a 90-minute film and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, can you please stop? This is horrendous – stop throwing me these things!’”

“It’s just unrelenting. It was the last we did in terms of shooting.”

Netflix is building up to a surprise for fans with 13 Days of Black Mirror, which has so far seen artwork and trailers released for two episodes: Ark Angel and Crocodile.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix with six new episodes later this year

