Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie is reading a CBeebies Bedtime story

The departing Tardis traveller will follow in the footsteps of Chris Evans and Tom Hardy as she reads an appropriately sci-fi tale

It turns out that the Doctor Who Christmas special won’t be the only time we see Pearl Mackie on our TVs this festive season, with the departing series companion today unveiled as one of the celebrity storytellers in upcoming episodes of CBeebies Bedtime story.

Advertisement

Mackie (whose appearance on the popular kids’ series follows in the footsteps of A-listers like Marvel’s Chris Evans and Tom Hardy) will make her first appearance on the channel on Christmas Eve, when she’ll be reading an appropriately sci-fi-themed story – Deborah Underwood and Meg Hunt’s Interstellar Cinderella, described as “a retelling of the classic fairy tale with a heroine who dreams of fixing space rockets” that also includes a fairy godrobot.

And that won’t be the last we see of the London-born actress, who will return for a second reading on New Year’s Day bringing Ellie’s Magic Wellies (by Amy Sparkes and Nick East) to life for the kids at home. While not set in space, this story does feature a strange creature called a Flibberty-Gibberty who makes a big mess in the house – exactly the sort of strange creature we could imagine the Doctor and Bill having some problems with…

Along with Mackie, the Christmas storytelling line-up also includes Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar (reading Russell’s Christmas magic by Rob Scotton on 23rd December), music legend Dolly Parton (returning to the series to read Stuck In The Mud by Amy Sparkes and Nick East on New Year’s Eve) and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme (reading School For Dads by Charlotte Guillain and Ada Grey on Wednesday 3rd January).

Meanwhile, readers for the biggest two days of all this festive season – that’s Christmas Day and Boxing Day, calendar fans – will be announced at a later date, so watch this space for more big-name announcements.