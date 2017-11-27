Spider crabs terrify Blue Planet II viewers

Everyone needs to take a deep breath after that mountain of crabs crawled across screens last night in the BBC1 David Attenborough nature documentary

We’ve had the giant carnivorous Bobbit worm burrowing its way into nightmares across the nation and now spider crabs are haunting the Blue Planet II audience. That’s right: SPIDER crabs.

Advertisement

Episode four saw hundreds of thousands of the beasts emerge from the depths of the ocean to moult their exoskeletons in 100 metre long crowds.

“They’re not seeking mates, neither are they laying eggs. They have come here in order to grow,” explained narrator David Attenborough. “Like all crabs, their bodies are encased in a hard unexpandable shell, so to grow they have to break out of it.”

Thousands of spider crabs gather under the sea for one crucial reason. 🦀#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/DOSGI2nKKz — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 24, 2017

Viewers found the sequence seriously creepy…

Spiders creep me out. And now so do spider crabs 😫 #BluePlanet2 — Michael 🎅🏻 (@m_mason238) November 26, 2017

Mountains of spider crabs are now going to fill my nightmares. #BluePlanet #BluePlanet2 — Will Parry (@WillParry5) November 26, 2017

And now nobody’s going near the sea again.

Me at the beach after seeing Spider Crabs on #BluePlanet2 @BBC pic.twitter.com/OAmFjTJ3ri — Jamey Jackson (@JameyJackson) November 27, 2017

Never ever swimming sever again with those spider crabs out there #BluePlanet2 — nickname nicky but my name aint nicole (@18madnextdoor) November 27, 2017

Did anyone else have nightmares last night about Spider Crabs?!?! Remind me not to go in the sea next time I'm on holiday – do you think they have them in Blackpool?! #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/QJvqW5xJGb — Jon Holling (@jonhollingfm) November 27, 2017

However, some couldn’t help wonder if there was more to the creatures than met the eye…

I think spider crabs join octopuses in the 'secretly complex aliens biding their time under the sea' dimension 🦀🐙 #BluePlanet2 — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) November 26, 2017

"These spider crabs were once ordinary crabs, but then they were bitten by radioactive spiders. Now they use their powers to fight sea crime." #BluePlanet2 — Tom Freeman (@SnoozeInBrief) November 26, 2017

SPIDER CRABS,

SPIDER CRABS,

MARCHES SO MUCH, THEY HAVE NO FLAB,

SPINDLEY LEGS,

UGLY FACE,

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS ALL OVER THE PLACE,

LOOK OUT, HERE COMES THE SPIDER-CRAB #BluePlanet2 — Paul Mitchell Will Tweet You Now (@mrmitchell78) November 26, 2017

If for some reason you think you can stomach another look at that mountain of crabs, you can find out how the Blue Planet II crew filmed the epic scene here.

Advertisement

Blue Planet II continues 8pm Sunday night, BBC1