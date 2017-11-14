Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Emmerdale: Tom puts Debbie’s daughter in danger – will Sarah survive?

Emmerdale: Tom puts Debbie’s daughter in danger – will Sarah survive?

Next week's quad bike accident could put an end to Debbie and Tom's romance

itv jh

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle thinks she’s got her happy ending next week when she and lover Tom Waterhouse go public, only to be devastated when daughter Sarah is involved in an accident which leaves her unconscious. Will Sarah survive? And how is it Tom’s fault?

Advertisement

Tycoon Tom has been pretty full-on in his pursuit of Debbie, but the moody mum continues to play hard to get as she turns him down for a lunch date, reminding him that spending time with her kids is her number one priority.

itv jh

Despite her constant rejection of his lavish gestures and insistence she can’t be bought, the wealthy Mr Waterhouse arranges for some swanky furniture to be delivered to Debbie’s new home as a surprise – the same home he secretly secured for her at an auction.

Scared this was one expensive gift too many, Tom fears he’s ruined the romance as Deb is apprehensive about them going public – but he’s thrilled as her icy exterior finally melts and she pulls him in for a kiss, declaring they’re officially an item and even agreeing to let him meet the family.

itv jh

Handsome, charismatic Tom is a hit with the children and later in the week he takes them for a fun day out quad biking for some fun bonding – but disaster strikes when little Sarah crashes and is knocked unconscious.

itv jh
itv jh

Debbie’s amorous activity with her rich boyfriend is cut short as she runs to her daughter’s side, and fears the worst when she sees her injuries…

Is fragile Sarah going to be okay? And as Debbie blames Tom for putting her kid in danger, will their already-cursed romance survive this latest obstacle?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

ITV JH

Emmerdale: Charity Dingle robbed at knifepoint as her latest cash con fails

18_09_EMM_DEBBIE_TOM_02

Emmerdale: Debbie Dingle’s date with Tom Waterhouse is a disaster

All about Emmerdale

itv jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV JH

Emmerdale: Charity Dingle robbed at knifepoint as her latest cash con fails

18_09_EMM_DEBBIE_TOM_02

Emmerdale: Debbie Dingle’s date with Tom Waterhouse is a disaster

13_09_EMM_DEBBIE_GRAHAM_TOM_02

Emmerdale: Charley Webb and Ned Porteous on Debbie’s new romance – “It’s a combination of money and sex!”

tombat

Is Emmerdale's Tom Waterhouse really Batman? Our 6 top Bat-theories…

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more