Someone’s discovered an awesome Doctor Who Easter Egg in Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Look long and hard enough, and you might just find a hidden Doctor Who Easter Egg in the new Assassin’s Creed: Origins game.

The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise features a huge open-world format, which means there’s loads of space for game developers to hide those little gems and references.

And guess what? Someone has found the Tardis, sunk deep into the water off the coast of Ancient Egypt. Perhaps the Doctor took a wrong turn somewhere along the line?

The video below reveals the Tardis’s location if you fancy trying to track it down yourself. Spottingames says it took them 16 minutes to find the Doctor Who Easter Egg after learning that there was something buried beneath the water in the canal at Letopolis.

It’s not the only entertainment-related Easter Egg hidden in the game: from Game of Thrones references to links to the movie version of Assassin’s Creed. Check out some of the best below.