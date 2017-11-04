Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Someone’s discovered an awesome Doctor Who Easter Egg in Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Someone’s discovered an awesome Doctor Who Easter Egg in Assassin’s Creed: Origins

A very dedicated gamer has uncovered the Tardis in Ancient Egypt...

Doctor Who Easter Egg in Assassin's Creed Origins (YouTube. JG)

Look long and hard enough, and you might just find a hidden Doctor Who Easter Egg in the new Assassin’s Creed: Origins game.

Advertisement

The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise features a huge open-world format, which means there’s loads of space for game developers to hide those little gems and references.

And guess what? Someone has found the Tardis, sunk deep into the water off the coast of Ancient Egypt. Perhaps the Doctor took a wrong turn somewhere along the line?

The video below reveals the Tardis’s location if you fancy trying to track it down yourself. Spottingames says it took them 16 minutes to find the Doctor Who Easter Egg after learning that there was something buried beneath the water in the canal at Letopolis.

Advertisement

It’s not the only entertainment-related Easter Egg hidden in the game: from Game of Thrones references to links to the movie version of Assassin’s Creed. Check out some of the best below.

Tags

Radio Times staff

Latest UK TV and radio programme listings, what's on TV tonight, TV and entertainment news from Radio Times.

Related news

Stranger Things season 2

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

The 13 best Easter Eggs, callbacks and hidden references in Thor: Ragnarok

Everything Doctor Who

Doctor Who Easter Egg in Assassin's Creed Origins (YouTube. JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things season 2

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

The 13 best Easter Eggs, callbacks and hidden references in Thor: Ragnarok

Sean Astin and Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)

Did you spot the amazing Goonies reference in Stranger Things 2?

1 Tribble

17 amazing Easter Eggs hidden in Star Trek: Discovery episode 3

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more