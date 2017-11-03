Viewers loved Harry Styles as a terrible bingo caller in his BBC special

None of the winners at the elderly care home fancied his debut album as a prize...

Harry Styles tried his hand at bingo calling in his BBC special with Nick Grimshaw last night. He wasn’t very good, but it was rather heartwarming nonetheless.

The former One Direction singer stopped by an elderly care home to chair the afternoon’s game, and while there seemed to be initial confusion as to who he was, he won them over along the way.

“I thought he was rather dishy”, said one of the ladies. Check out a clip below:

"Well I thought he was rather dishy!"

How do you think @Harry_Styles did as a bingo caller? 💕 #HarryStylesAtTheBBC pic.twitter.com/qeMBVp0PEj — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) November 2, 2017

While he was unable to pawn off his debut album as a bingo prize, the segment was popular amongst his many devotees on Twitter who had tuned into the special.

HARRY STYLES PLAYING BINGO WITH OLD LADIES IS THE MOST HARRY STYLES THING EVER MADE BY HARRY STYLES — maría 🔭🌠 (@horansound) November 2, 2017

Harry Styles calling bingo numbers is everything I didn't know I needed in life — Chloe Taylour (@chloetaylour) November 2, 2017

Can @Harry_Styles come play bingo at the care home i work in please? #HarryStylesAtTheBBC — Soph (@xsophiestorey) November 2, 2017

Harry always gives a great interview. He's such a talent and down to earth. Loved the bingo calling section! #HarryStylesAtTheBBC — Mark Boardman (@mediawriteruk) November 2, 2017

Lol @Harry_Styles knowing the rhymes to the bingo numbers omg so funny no one choosing his album — Kaz 💚💙 1D H&L (@Harrygreeneyesx) November 2, 2017

@Harry_Styles If the singing career doesn't work out, I think you've found your next job as a bingo caller! 😉😂 #HarryStylesatTheBBC — Sophie (@humbug83) November 2, 2017

I’d be livid if my bingo loving grandma got to meet @Harry_Styles and I didn’t #HarryStylesAtTheBBC — Zosia Morris 🐳 (@zosia) November 2, 2017

Imagine playing bingo with harry styles — just like imogen (@onIyangellwt) November 2, 2017

In his TV special Harry Styles went to a nursing home and played Bingo with the residents. If you're not on the Harry train yet, it's time. — Kasey (@kaseycoble) November 2, 2017

@Harry_Styles calling numbers for bingo warms my heart. The man who said Harry impacted his day is so sweet. #HarryStylesAtTheBBC — Addy Kinnan (@addy_kinnan) November 2, 2017

I'd literally watch @Harry_Styles and @grimmers play bingo in retirement home for hours. Let's be honest here. — Cocoღ (@AllTheLoveCoco) November 2, 2017

Who knew that watching @harrystyles read out bingo numbers to old people was what I needed on a Thursday evening #HarryStylesAtTheBBC — Charlotte (@charbrownxx) November 2, 2017

Harry Styles at the BBC is available on BBC iPlayer