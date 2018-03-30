Accessibility Links

Sarah Montague bids farewell to Today programme with final broadcast

The Radio 4 presenter is leaving the station's breakfast show to anchor World at One

Sarah Montague has presented the Today programme for the last time.

The broadcaster – who has fronted the breakfast show for 18 years – is job swapping with Martha Kearney, who currently presents the station’s lunchtime news World at One.

Montague’s final programme was co-hosted with John Humphrys who presented his colleague with a package of her best moments, which included an early broadcast on air with Edward Stourton back in March 2000, plus interviews with the likes of Prince Harry and Grace Jones.

Explaining her decision to leave Today, Montague said: “I think I’m going to enjoy being better slept. That is the killer about this programme – that really is. And I’d quite like to know what it’s like to do more conventional hours and have a good night’s sleep.”

Humphrys pointed out that Montague was the only presenter to have raised three children during her tenure on Today. “For the first time they’ve come in this morning,” she said. “They didn’t even exist when I joined!”

She added: “It’s pretty hard to leave this programme,” before joking in the final seconds before the pips: “Thank you, tune in at 1pm, there’s a much better programme on then!”

Kearney – who has fronted The World at One for 11 years – will take Montague’s place on the Today presenting team, alongside Humphrys, Nick Robinson, Mishal Husain and Justin Webb.


