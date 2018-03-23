Accessibility Links

Doctor Who actress Pearl Mackie to star in new BBC comedy Proposal

Pearl Mackie will co-star with The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas in upcoming BBC Radio 2 comedy Proposal as part of the station's Funny Fortnight

Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts in Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie has teamed up with The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas for a new radio comedy about a proposal gone wrong.

As part of Funny Fortnight from 23rd April, new BBC Radio 2 sitcom Proposal follows couple Jamie (Thomas) and Lucy (Mackie) as Jamie prepares to pop the question. But as he works up the nerve to ask her parents’ permission, a series of disasters leaves their relationship hanging by a thread.

Mackie, who starred as Bill Potts in Doctor Who as the final companion of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor, will be joined in the sitcom by Adjoa Andoh, Brett Goldstein, Alice Orr-Ewing, Colin Salmon, and Sophie Wu. Proposal was written by Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen, who also play Jamie’s meddlesome friends.

Funny Fortnight will also feature big new shows from the likes of presenters Jeremy Vine, Julian Clary and Sara Cox.

Vine will serve as an “Agony Uncle” for his famous studio guests (played by impressionists) while Car Share’s Paul Coleman has written a dog-walking comedy Dog Days.

Other shows include Le Maire, Censored, Josh Widdicombe Will Make Your Life Better, Am I Weird?, One Night Only, Celebrity Lip Service, The World According to Harry Priest, and The Taylors – starring EastEnders’ Shane Richie and Game of Thrones’ Hannah Waddingham.

The Comedy Showcase is part of Radio 2’s initiative to develop new formats in partnership with television, which perhaps accounts for just how many TV stars are coming soon to a radio near you…

BBC Radio 2’s Funny Fortnight – Comedy Showcase begins on 23rd April

