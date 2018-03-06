Netflix explores new worlds in spectacular first full Lost in Space trailer

The new trailer gives a first look at the reimagined Robot, and suggests that the Netflix series will take a very different journey to the 1960s sci-fi original

Here is the exclusive first full trailer for Netflix’s new sci-fi spectacular Lost in Space.

Advertisement

The series, a “dramatic and modern reimagining” of the classic 1960s sci-fi, follows the Robinson family after they crash land on an alien planet.

Sent on a mission to colonise new worlds, their ship is knocked drastically off course, leaving John and Maureen Robinson (Toby Stephens and Molly Parker) stranded with their children Judy, Penny and Will (Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall and Max Jenkins).

Set 30 years in the future, the ten-episode series is based on the CBS series which ran for three seasons from 1965. The trailer released today has been released exactly 50 years after the original TV series ended.

Netflix had previously teased the new series with a dramatic video announcement, but the full trailer below offers a much better look at how the series will actually play out.

The new footage includes a first look at the series’ reimagined Robot, a character from the original series set to be very different in the new version.

In the video, Will become “the first human to discover evidence of alien intelligence”, discovering a towering alien cyborg figure and bringing his newly discovered friend home to meet the family.

In the 60s series, the classic “Danger Will Robinson” catchphrase was delivered by the Robinsons’ helpful robot companion. However, in the new series Will’s protector appears more explicitly extra terrestrial.

The poster below also offers a much better look at the new ‘Robot’, along with the sinister tag line, “Danger will find them”.

The trailer also features brief looks at other characters involved in the series, including Parker Posey as the mysterious Dr Smith and Ignacio Serrichio playing Don West.

Advertisement

Netflix’s Lost in Space adaptation will launch on Friday 13th April 2018. Prison Break exec producer Zack Estrin is the series showrunner. Check out the official synopsis below.