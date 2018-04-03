Finn and Rey to reunite in Star Wars: Episode IX

After spending The Last Jedi apart, the outer-space BFFs are coming back together

Right now we know very little about upcoming space opera threequel Star Wars Episode IX, so any small detail about JJ Abrams’ final chapter of the modern trilogy is likely to be guzzled up by fans hungry for more information.

Advertisement

And happily, today we have one new morsel to chow down thanks to John Boyega, who has revealed an intriguing tidbit about the new film’s plot sure to appeal to fans of his character Finn and Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

“I haven’t read the script for Episode IX. But Daisy did shoot me a text saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I just heard from JJ, and we’re back together,’” Boyega said (via io9), referring to the onscreen friends’ separation for nearly the entire runtime of last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“That’s what I’m really excited about, is Finn and Rey back together again,” Boyega concluded.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Abrams would reunite Finn and Rey in Episode IX, especially given that they spent most of his previous Star Wars film (2015’s The Force Awakens) as a dynamic duo who drive most of the movie’s action. Why wouldn’t he try to recapture that magic for the trilogy’s conclusion?

Still, it’s good to know one concrete detail about a film that’s bound to dominate the pop cultural conversation for the next year and a half. Now, if we could just work out how Luke’s Force ghost will factor in…

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in December 2019