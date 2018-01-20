There was talk of an extra twist to Luke Skywalker’s final Last Jedi scene

Luke Skywalker’s farewell scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi leaves several intriguing questions unanswered, but there’s one in particular that even Mark Hamill – Skywalker himself – is keen to have answered.

Luke’s final moments see him mentally projecting his presence from his island home of Ahch-To to face down Kylo Ren in front of the Rebel base on Crait. But the exertion takes its toll on the Jedi Master and his physical body disappears leaving just a crumpled cape blowing in the wind as he presumably takes his place as a ‘Force ghost’ alongside his own mentors Yoda and Obi Wan.

But what happens to his metal robot hand?

If only Luke’s organic body is transformed into Force energy, what of the rest of him? His cloak clearly doesn’t make the transition (and that is itself organic) so wouldn’t his hand be left behind too? And if so why was there no sign of it?

It’s a question one fan put to Hamill himself and Last Jedi director Rian Johnson on Twitter – and while Hamill made it clear he was as keen as anyone to know the answer, Johnson did have a response that suggests the hand probably was left behind but that making that clear would have spoilt what was otherwise a pretty solemn moment.

“In the edit room someone joke suggested that when he fades away his robot hand should clank down onto the rock,” tweeted Johnson, before adding “Might have undercut the moment”.

Over to you internet, to edit in that clunky, clanky moment…