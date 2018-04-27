Newcomer Kayla makes her Coronation Street debut tonight – where have you seen actress Mollie Winnard before?

Speed Daal has a new employee in Friday's double bill

There’s a new arrival on Coronation Street this evening when lively Kayla Westbrook starts work as a waitress at Speed Daal.

Zeedan and Imran’s restaurant is open for business in Friday’s double bill, with Kayla quickly established as a member of staff.

Pretty soon, her mind is on more than just serving food when she walks in on Zeedan hugging Rana and giving her a kiss, all of which results in Zee telling Kayla that he thinks his estranged wife still has feelings for him.

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about what will happening to Kayla in the near future, show boss Kate Oates teased: “She’ll be causing trouble for Bethany and Craig.”

So might there be a new a love triangle on the cards?

Prior to joining Coronation Street, 21-year-old actress Mollie Winnard appeared in the 2017 BBC1 drama Love, Lies and Records. Her stage credits include productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Grease and The Nutcracker.

