EastEnders: Halfway to return to Albert Square this spring

"Halfway is such a lovely role to play and I’m really looking forward to exploring his story further," said Tony Clay today

Tony Clay will be reprising his role as Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway on EastEnders later this spring when the character returns to the Square.

Charming yet hapless Halfway first arrived back in January after being caught up in the New Year’s Day heist and inadvertently shooting Mick. A friend of the family, the Carters allowed him to stay at the Queen Vic and their kindness soon turned to good fortune when he helped them to save their beloved pub.

During his time in The Vic, Halfway quickly fell for Whitney and despite her reservations, she soon realised her feelings for him. With Halfway called back to duty by the army, the couple have continued their long-distant relationship, but what does Halfway’s return mean for their future?

Speaking of his return, Tony Clay said: “I’m really happy and excited to be back on EastEnders and working with such a brilliant cast and crew. Halfway is such a lovely role to play and I’m really looking forward to exploring his story further and seeing where it takes us.”

Tony Clay has returned to filming and will be on screen in the coming weeks.

