Emmerdale: Andrew Scarborough on Graham’s big secret – “It’s tragic – he’s seen a lot of bad things”

Emmerdale actor Andrew Scarborough has teased an emotional upcoming scene that will see his character Graham Foster confide in Debbie Dingle.

Teasing the nature of the secret Graham reveals, Scarborough said: “It’s tragic. He’s carrying a lot – he’s seen a lot of bad things.”

Scenes to be shown next week see Graham approach Debbie with a new offer from his conniving boss Joe, who is keen to win back her affections.

But while they talk, Graham ends up revealing some key facts pertaining to his own past. Added Scarborough:

“In Debbie, Graham sees someone else who has also had a tough upbringing. He identifies with that a lot and he admires Debbie’s spirit. On face value, they are opposites, but underneath they’re quite similar.”

As to why he chooses to open up, it seems that beneath that cool exterior, Graham has something of a soft centre.

“Joe has told Graham to help him win Debbie back. And I think Graham quite likes love and seeing people in love. What he’s like himself is still to unfold, but he likes to see good things happening.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Emmerdale below.