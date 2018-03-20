Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Andrew Scarborough on Graham’s big secret – “It’s tragic – he’s seen a lot of bad things”

Emmerdale: Andrew Scarborough on Graham’s big secret – “It’s tragic – he’s seen a lot of bad things”

Just what is Joe's manservant hiding?

Graham-Foster-Emmerdale-1187033-e90865b

Emmerdale actor Andrew Scarborough has teased an emotional upcoming scene that will see his character Graham Foster confide in Debbie Dingle.

Advertisement

Teasing the nature of the secret Graham reveals, Scarborough said: “It’s tragic. He’s carrying a lot – he’s seen a lot of bad things.”

Scenes to be shown next week see Graham approach Debbie with a new offer from his conniving boss Joe, who is keen to win back her affections.

But while they talk, Graham ends up revealing some key facts pertaining to his own past. Added Scarborough:

“In Debbie, Graham sees someone else who has also had a tough upbringing. He identifies with that a lot and he admires Debbie’s spirit. On face value, they are opposites, but underneath they’re quite similar.”

andrew-136420405874402601

As to why he chooses to open up, it seems that beneath that cool exterior, Graham has something of a soft centre.

“Joe has told Graham to help him win Debbie back.  And I think Graham quite likes love and seeing people in love. What he’s like himself is still to unfold, but he likes to see good things happening.”

Advertisement

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below. And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Graham-Foster-Emmerdale-1187033-e90865b
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Tricked’s Ben Hanlin fools Gemma Collins into thinking she’s going to be eaten by a bear

imagenotavailable1

Fifty Shades: Anastasia meets Christian Grey’s parents in new trailer

imagenotavailable1

Manchester United or Real Madrid? Colin Murray, Adrian Chiles and Lee Dixon share their predictions

imagenotavailable1

This Old Thing, Brand New House, Majesty and Mortar – best TV on tonight

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more